New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will be held in Brussels on 16 May that is expected to deliberate on cooperation in areas critical technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors.

The meeting will be co-chaired on the Indian side by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

"The first Ministerial meeting of the India–EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will be held in Brussels on May 16," the MEA said.

The TTC was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's visit to India in April last year, it said.

Subsequently both sides established three working groups under the TTC.

The first working group is on strategic technologies, digital governance and digital connectivity. The second one is on green and clean energy technologies and the third one is on trade, investment and resilient value chains.

"Both sides have maintained continuous engagement thereafter within the working groups at various levels and meetings of the three working groups have also taken place leading to the ministerial meeting in Brussels," the MEA said in a statement.

The TTC is expected to facilitate exchange of critical technologies relating to an array of domains including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

The TTC with India is the European Union's second such technology partnership after the first one with the United States that was firmed up in June 2021.

The working group on strategic technologies, digital governance and digital connectivity is focusing on areas of mutual interest such as digital connectivity, artificial intelligence, 5G/6G, quantum computing, semiconductors, cloud systems, cybersecurity, digital skills and digital platforms.

The group on green and clean energy technologies is focusing on green technologies, including investment and standards, with emphasis on research and innovation.

