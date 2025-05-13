New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status.

The external affairs ministry said the official has been given 24 hours to leave India.

The action came amid heightened tension between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation.

India also issued a demarche to Pakistani Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.

