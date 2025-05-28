Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that in the form of yoga, India has given the mantra of health and wellness to the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 to take it to the international level. In this sequence, the state-level program of the 11th Yoga Day is being organised in Bhararisain.

This time, the state-level program of International Yoga Day to be held on June 21 will be organised in the Bhararisain Assembly Complex located in Chamoli district. Ambassadors from 10 countries will participate along with CM Dhami.

Director Ayurvedic and Unani Services Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that, like every year, International Yoga Day will be celebrated on a large scale across the state on June 21. In this sequence, the main state-level program is being organised in the Bhararisain Assembly Complex located in Chamoli district. Along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, ambassadors of 10 countries will also participate in this event; all the above dignitaries will reach Bhararisain by the afternoon of June 20.

Overall, more than a thousand people will participate in the main event. Therefore, in view of the program's extensiveness, preparations have been started on a large scale. On this day, the 11th International Yoga Day will be celebrated on a grand scale across the state.

Earlier on Sunday, with less than a month remaining for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), PM Modi, in the 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, inspired citizens across the globe to embrace yoga for holistic well-being and vibrant living, an official statement by the Ministry of AYUSH said.

The Prime Minister observed that enthusiasm for Yoga Day continues to surge both in India and internationally. "Since the beginning of 'Yoga Day' on 21 June 2015, the attraction towards it is rising continuously. This time too, the zeal and enthusiasm among people all over the world with regard to Yoga Day is amply visible," he stated. PM Modi further urged people to think creatively about celebrating the occasion. From forming Yoga Chains to practicing yoga at iconic sites, people are turning IDY into a dynamic and inclusive movement.

In his address, the PM lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh, where the YogAndhra Abhiyan has been launched to develop a robust yoga culture in the state. The campaign aspires to build a pool of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners, exemplifying how states can lead from the front in the wellness revolution. He also shared his excitement about joining this year's IDY celebrations in Visakhapatnam, emphasising yoga's importance in personal and national development. (ANI)

