New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, during an event on the occasion of National Voter's Day in Delhi, on Tuesday, informed that there are more than 95.3 crore voters in India, out of which 49 crore are male and 46 crore are female voters.

Addressing the event today, CEC Chandra said, "Today there are more than 95.3 crore voters of which 49 crore are male voters and 46 crore are female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens."

He added that the right to vote was bestowed upon every adult citizen of India at the same time as India won her freedom.

"For a newly-independent country with a literacy rate of 18 per cent, this was a truly radical move," the Election Commission chief said.

Speaking about the arrangements made in five-poll bound states, he stated that the Election Commission has emphasised increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and all arrangements will be made to ensure that this election is absolutely safe.

The theme for this year's National Voter's Day was 'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative', envisages focus on ECE's commitment to facilitate the active participation of voters during the elections and to make the complete process hassle-free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters. (ANI)

