New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj was detained by Delhi Police on Sunday when he, along with other AAP leaders, arrived at the site to take out a candle march in connection with the Janakpuri incident, party sources said.

As per AAP Delhi President Bhardwaj, Party leaders had reached the location to peacefully pay tribute to the deceased but were not even allowed to light candles.

The AAP alleged that police personnel stopped the march and detained the leaders despite the gathering being entirely non-violent and peaceful in nature.

While being taken away in a police van, Bhardwaj went live on social media and claimed that AAP leaders had gone to the spot in Janakpuri where a 25-year-old man, Kamal Dhyani, tragically lost his life after his motorcycle fell into an open pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

He alleged that police officials snatched candles from their hands and tore posters bearing the victim's name and photograph.

Bhardwaj further claimed that on the night of the accident, friends and relatives of Kamal Dhyani had sought his location from the police, which was initially shared but later deleted, allegedly causing a delay in rescue and leading to his death after he remained trapped in the pit overnight.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Sunday detained a man in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

The detained man, identified as Yogesh (23), was apprehended by police in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He will later be brought to Delhi for questioning, and if needed, a formal arrest will be made.

The accused was present at the scene of the accident where a biker died after falling into a pit. He informed the subcontractor about the accident but then fled the scene.

He was the labour of sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was arrested on Saturday in the same connection. The police will seek the contractor's custody.

On Saturday, Police also arrested sub-contractor Prajapati in connection with the death of Kamal Dhyani after falling into a pit.

The incident occurred near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School, on Professor Jogender Singh Marg on February 5. (ANI)

