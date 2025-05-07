New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): After the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the India Armed Forces which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in early Wednesday hours, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge applauded the Indian forces' efforts and said that India has an "unflinching" national policy against terrorism.

Kharge took to X and wrote, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India's Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

Earlier Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the INC has been categorically stating that the Govt will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The INC is standing firmly with our armed forces."

Earlier, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | What Is Loitering Munition? All About Precision Drone Weapons That India Used in Operation Sindoor To Strike Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoJK.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack victims and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

However, just hours after the operation, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is responding "appropriately in a calibrated manner," officials confirmed.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)