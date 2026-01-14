New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on January 15 in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Parliament House Complex here. The inauguration underscores the high importance India accords to parliamentary democracy and parliamentary diplomacy at the global level.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, following which he will interact informally with the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth and Autonomous Parliaments. A group photograph will also be taken on the occasion.

The Parliament of India, in coordination with the CSPOC Secretariat, is hosting the 28th CSPOC in New Delhi from January 14 to 16, positioning India at the centre of a major global parliamentary engagement. The Conference will bring together Speakers and Presiding Officers from 53 national parliaments of the Commonwealth, providing a high-level forum for deliberations on the evolving role of legislatures in strengthening democratic governance and constitutional institutions.

In his capacity as Chairperson of the 28th CSPOC, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, chaired the meeting of the CSPOC Standing Committee on January 14 at the Sangeeti Conference Hall, Red Fort, New Delhi. The meeting was preceded by a guided visit to the Red Fort and followed by a specially curated light-and-sound programme, offering visiting dignitaries an opportunity to experience India's rich civilisational heritage and the enduring legacy of a monument that symbolises the nation's freedom and democratic journey.

The Conference proceedings on 15 and 16 January will focus on contemporary issues relevant to modern legislatures, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on parliamentary practice and public discourse, innovative approaches to enhance public understanding of Parliament and citizen participation beyond voting, and matters relating to the security, health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary officials.

A Special Plenary Session on the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions will be addressed by the Speaker of Lok Sabha, who will also chair the Plenary, Special Plenary and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Conference.

The Parliament of India previously hosted the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in 1971, 1986, and 2010. Hosting the 28th CSPOC builds upon this legacy and reaffirms India's sustained engagement with the Commonwealth parliamentary tradition and its commitment to fostering dialogue, cooperation and institutional resilience among democratic legislatures.

The Standing Committee of CSPOC met today to deliberate on the Agenda and other modalities of the conference, as per the release.

The 28th CSPOC is expected to reinforce collective commitment to democratic values, institutional integrity and effective parliamentary oversight across the Commonwealth, while highlighting India's role as a confident, credible and responsible convenor of global parliamentary engagement. (ANI)

