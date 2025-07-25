New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Gen Yasunori Morishita on Friday discussed ways to bolster bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military collaboration and explore avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security.

The two military leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interests over a video call.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

"Fostering India-Japan Defence Ties GeneralUpendraDwivedi, COAS interacted with General Yasunori Morishita, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on a video call today," the Indian Army said this in a post on X.

"During the discussion, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military collaboration and exploring avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security," it said.

Also Read | Air India Mumbai-Bound Flight AI612 Returns to Jaipur, Minutes After Take-Off Due to Suspected Technical Snag.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)