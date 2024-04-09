New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) India and Kazakhstan have explored ways to boost their bilateral cooperation in combating terrorist activities including cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism.

The two sides discussed the issue at the fifth meeting of India-Kazakhstan joint working group on counter terrorism that was held in Astana on Monday.

"Both sides exchanged views on the terrorist threats in their respective regions, including state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in South Asia, besides terror activities in the Af-Pak region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

'?"The two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes, and cooperation at the multilateral fora, such as the UN and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

"The two sides agreed to hold the sixth meeting of JWG on counter terrorism n India on a mutually-convenient date," the MEA said.

