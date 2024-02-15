By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): India is planning to carry out the test of a 500 Km strike range Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) from the east coast next month.

Also Read | Farmers' Protest: Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Punjab Till February 16 on MHA's Orders Ahead of 'Delhi Chalo' March.

The Indian defence forces' arsenal is also likely to get a boost as the defence ministry is expected to take up the case for procurement of an 800 km strike range land attack cruise missile in a meeting scheduled this week, defence officials told ANI.

There is a plan to carry out the test firing of the 500 Km strike range cruise missile next month. The missile system was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the officials said.

Also Read | AI in India: 59% of Domestic Firms Actively Using Artificial Intelligence, Country on Path To Become 'Global AI Hub', Says Report.

The Submarine Launched Cruise Missile is planned to be one of the critical weapons of the indigenously manufactured submarines planned to be built by the Indian Navy under Project 75 India, they said.

The cruise missiles of the defence forces along with the short and medium-range ballistic missiles are likely to be part of the rocket force planned to be set up in future.

Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) is indigenously developed with two variants.

The two variants are the Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) and Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM). Technologies like thrust vector control to turn the missile into and onto the target plane, in-flight wing deployment and in-flight engine start have been proven.

A trial of the SLCM was conducted in February 2023 and met all the mission objectives with a range of 402 km.

Indian industries Larsen and Toubro, Godrej and Sameer are partners of DRDO in this programme and are likely to help the industry to take part in future missile development projects too.

India has supersonic missiles in the form of the BrajMos which has now capability to strike targets beyond 800 kms and has achieved success in exports.

The subsonic cruise missiles are also expected to be offered to friendly foreign countries after they are fully tested and are inducted in Indian defence forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)