New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): India on Tuesday witnessed a dip in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 12,751 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Monday, India recorded 16,167 cases of COVID-19.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Finally Expand Team With 18 Ministers.

As per the Union Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807 at the rate of 0.30 per cent.

The Ministry further informed that the COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,26,772.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Series India Launch Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Moreover, there were 16,412 new recoveries from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,35,16,071.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.50 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.69 per cent.

As many as 3,63,855 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Till date, the ministry informed that over 87.85 crore total tests have been conducted.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 206.88 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed and wrote, "This has been achieved by collective efforts. India has administered over 10 crores (100 million) precautionary doses. 10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership, 'Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults."

This comes after the government started providing free precautionary for all adults in the age group of 18-75 years at government COVID vaccination centres as part of the Central government's 75-day booster drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)