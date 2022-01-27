New Delhi, January 27: India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 17.75 per cent.

With 3,06,357 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,76,77,328. The recovery rate is currently at 93.33 per cent.

However, with the addition of new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,91,700.

As many as 14,62,261 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. Over 72.21 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, stated the official release from the Ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 163.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

