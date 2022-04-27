New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Nasheed, stressing that regular dialogue between the parliaments of two countries is helpful in effective functioning of democratic institutions. Speaking on the need for further enhancing parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, Birla said that a bilateral Parliamentary Friendship Group would be constituted soon. Nasheed, Speaker of the Parliament of Maldives (People's Majlis), met Birla at his residence here on Wednesday. Referring to the last year's attack on Nasheed, who is also former president of the Maldives, a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement quoting Birla said that the "cowardly attack was a matter of concern to the people of India and the Indian Parliament". In the meeting between the two leaders, Birla expressed happiness that Nasheed has recovered completely and is now healthy.

In May last year, an assassination attempt was made against the speaker of the People's Majlis near his home in Male.

Speaking about relations between India and Maldives, Birla said the two countries believe in democratic form of government and regular dialogue between the parliaments of democratic countries is helpful in strengthening democracy and effective functioning of democratic institutions.

Discussing the successful implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the parliaments of India and Maldives on further cooperation in the areas of digitisation, archives and legislative drafting, Birla hoped that such steps would help in capacity building of the parliamentary institutions of Maldives.

Talking about new building of Indian Parliament, Birla said that the new building, that is under construction, would be completed this year and the Winter Session of Parliament would be held in the new building.

