New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government has decided to reorganise courses in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in line with emerging technologies, with reforms set to begin from the next academic year, as India moves towards becoming a knowledge-based economy.

He also announced a shift toward "product-based PhDs" focused on solving real-world problems, while underscoring that mother-tongue-based learning will continue to be prioritised.

Pradhan told ANI, "The 13th Meeting of NITSER Council has been held. Besides this, the third meeting of the Standing Committee of IISER was also held. A few decisions were made. In the 21st century, India is preparing to become a knowledge-based economy. A developed India is our goal, and due to the Prime Minister's call, it has turned into a people's movement... NITs will reorganise their courses based on emerging technologies. A new curriculum will be created in accordance with our needs and the demands of the times...Reform will begin from next academic year...PhD will no longer be just an achievement based on paper publications and citations; emphasis will be placed on product-based PhDs that solve real-world problems... While doing all this, importance will also be given to the mother tongue..."

Pradhan's remarks came after chairing the 13th meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) at Bharat Mandapam.

The meeting was preceded by the 3rd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

According to the Ministry of Education statement, Pradhan reviewed presentations on elevating academic and research standards, enhancing governance efficiency and further boosting innovation and entrepreneurship at our NITs and IIESTs. Also, discussed the way forward.

The Minister said that our curriculum must be aligned to national priorities. Our PhD programs must be industry-centric, he added. He also suggested to create an industry-led curriculum committee for developing curriculum based on new and emerging job roles and 21st century requirements. (ANI)

