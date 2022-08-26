Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday asserted India is "no more a weak" country, and its reputation and credibility has increased rapidly at the global level.

Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's capital city, said India is a country which has not captured even an inch of land of any other nation. "We are proud of our heritage. We are believers of 'Vasudev Kutumbkam' (the world is one family)."

Also Read | CBI Nabs ICICI Bank Sales Manager, Outsourced Worker in Rs 50,000-Bribery in Home Loan in Delhi.

He addressed a programme at the Lucknow University, where he said, "India is no more a weak India. Now India has become a powerful India. We have full faith in our soldiers, and we should be proud of our jawans."

He added the country's economy is growing at a fast rate.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Says Will Bring Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly To Show No Defection in AAP.

"India's reputation and credibility has increased rapidly at the global level," the Union minister said.

During his visit, Singh will attend several programmes and interact with different sections of society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)