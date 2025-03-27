New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) India has offered new loans of USD 3.73 billion, under the Lines of Credit and Concessional Financing Scheme, through a lending bank to six partner countries during January 2022-January 2025, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the details of foreign aid, developmental assistance, and loans provided by India to other countries between January 2022 and January 2025.

"Government of India has offered new loans, under the Lines of Credit (LOCs) and Concessional Financing Scheme (CFS), through a lending bank to six partner countries during January 2022-January 2025.

"The total amount of loans offered to these partner countries during the above-mentioned period stands at over USD 3.73 billion. This excludes disbursements for ongoing projects under earlier LOCs," the minister said.

The MEA was also asked the details of foreign aid, developmental assistance, and loans received by India from other countries between January 2022 and January 2025.

"Government of India receives external assistance from multilateral and bilateral sources. Multilateral sources include World Bank Group (International Bank For Reconstruction And Development & International Development Association), Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, New Development Bank (NDB), Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development and Global Fund Organisation," Singh said.

Bilateral sources include assistance from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and South Korea, he said.

Singh also shared "external assistance (including net external loans, cash grants and commodity grant assistance)" received during the last few previous financial years' cycles.

According to the data shared by the minister, India received over Rs 2,71,243 crore during the period from April 2022 to March 2025.

