Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Two more people were detained by police on Wednesday for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, taking the total number of those detained to eight, officials said.

On Monday night, a case was registered and six people were detained in this connection.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

A senior officer of the district said, "Two more persons have been detained on Wednesday. More persons are likely to be detained."

A video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday surfaced.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

This triggered widespread protests by various social organisations in Samba district.

Videos purportedly showing medical students at female and male hostels in Srinagar raising pro-Pakistan slogans have also surfaced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)