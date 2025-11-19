New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India Post marked a significant milestone in its modernisation journey with the inauguration of the first Gen Z-themed revamped Post Office at IIT Delhi, Ministry of Communications said.

This initiative reflects the Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia's vision to transform Post Offices into vibrant, youth-centric spaces that resonate with today's students and young citizens, ministry said.

The revamped Campus Post Office at IIT Delhi represents a complete reimagining of postal engagement within educational institutions. Designed collaboratively with students, the space features modern aesthetics, Wi-Fi-enabled zones, creative graffiti and artwork by the IIT Fine Arts Society, and smart service touchpoints including QR-based parcel booking and student-friendly Speed Post discounts.

This transformation is part of a national initiative covering the Revamp of 46 existing Post Offices located within educational campuses by 15.12.2025.

A major pillar of the program is student participation, with India Post onboarding students as brand ambassadors, co-creators of design elements, and collaborators in social media outreach. In a first-of-its-kind step, a student franchise model has also been launched at IIT Delhi, offering hands-on exposure to postal operations and nurturing entrepreneurship. Further special branded parcel packaging facilities are also made available for students to facilitate students booking of parcels.

The inauguration ceremony acknowledged the immense support of the IIT Delhi community, including the Director, Deans, faculty, and student bodies, whose vision, creativity, and enthusiasm shaped the transformed Post Office.

India Post remains committed to creating modern, engaging, and accessible postal spaces across academic institutions in India, ministry said. (ANI)

