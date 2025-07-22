New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The total number of organ transplants performed annually in the country has increased from 4,990 in 2013 to 18,910 in 2024 due to consistent efforts over the years, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Jadhav said the number of deceased donor organ transplants has risen from 837 in 2013 to 3,403 in 2024, while the organ donation rate (deceased donors per million population) has improved from 0.27 to 0.81 during the same period.

The number of deceased organ donors has grown from 340 in 2013 to 1,128 in 2024, he said.

"India currently ranks third globally in total organ transplants and stands first in living donor organ transplants," Jadhav stated.

To strengthen the organ transplantation ecosystem, states are encouraged to identify gaps and take proactive measures. They can seek assistance from the Centre through the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), he said.

Under NOTP, financial grants are provided to states based on proposals received for establishing Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (ROTTOs) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (SOTTOs). The programme also supports infrastructure development in public sector facilities for setting up transplant or retrieval centres and tissue banks.

Funding is also extended for hiring transplant coordinators in government medical colleges and trauma centres, maintenance of deceased donors, organ transport, post-transplant immunosuppressant medication, and awareness, training, and capacity-building initiatives.

Jadhav informed the House that people can avail the Kidney Transplantation Package under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) as part of the Ayushman Bharat programme.

In addition, financial assistance is provided under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) for kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplants for patients living below the poverty line.

While health is a state subject, it is the responsibility of state governments to ensure the availability of required facilities and services for organ transplantation within their jurisdictions, Jadhav said.

As per the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (THOTA), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up a three-tier national network comprising the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), ROTTOs, and SOTTOs.

NOTTO functions as the apex body for coordination, networking, and maintenance of the national registry for organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The NOTP, a Central Sector Scheme, aims to improve access to organ transplants through increased public awareness on deceased organ donation, streamlined organ procurement and distribution systems, public infrastructure development, and specialised manpower training, the minister added.

