New Delhi, November 5: India reported 12,729 fresh COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

India's active caseload stands at 1,48,922. With 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,37,24,959. Meanwhile, the total death toll has reached 4,59,873.

As per the ministry, 1,07,70,46,116 COVID-19 vaccination has been done so far.

