New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India on Saturday reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the health ministry's website, there are 5,65,103 active cases while 10,94,374 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

Also Read | Congress MLAs Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib, and Rafiq Offer Eid al-Adha Prayers at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

764 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the death toll to 36,511.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,50,966 active cases and 14,994 deaths.

Also Read | PC Sharma, Former Minister and Congress Bhopal South-West MLA, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 75,720 active cases and 1,349 deaths.

Delhi has a total of 10,705 active cases and 3,963 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 31st July is 1,93,58,659 including 5,25,689 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)