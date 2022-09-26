Dharwad (K'taka), Sep 26 (PTI) The world is now moving towards the fourth industrial revolution, and India has to make relentless efforts to secure a leading position on the world stage in this connection, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 5008 Junior Associate Post, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Dharwad here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eight Held for Practising Witchcraft, Black Magic in Thane District.

"The country and the world is changing rapidly. Through the Digital India Mission, our country is experiencing digital revolution, but to reap benefits of this revolution, we will have to further encourage our research and innovation," Murmu said.

Highlighting that today's world belongs to 'metaverse', she said, on the strength of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality, useful changes can be made.

"The world is now moving towards the fourth industrial revolution which has the potential to raise income levels and improve the quality of life for the world community. Therefore, we have to make relentless efforts to secure India's leading position on the world stage by contributing in this revolution," she added.

The fourth industrial revolution is a term coined over the last few years and characterised by the convergence of emerging technology domains, including nanotechnology, biotechnology, and advanced digital technologies like 3D printing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and IIIT-Dharwad Board of Governors Chairperson Sudha Murty were among those present.

With IIIT and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), along with availability of technical human resources in the region, and the IT city Bengaluru too in the state, Murmu suggested for developing a knowledge network.

"If companies, institutes together work on research and experiments, the success is assured," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)