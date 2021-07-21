Balasore (Odisha), Jul 21 (PTI) India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) off the Odisha coast here, official sources said.

The trial was conducted around 12.45 pm from a land- based platform with all weapon system elements, they said.

The missile system has been developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data, the sources said.

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the IAF.

