Udhagamandalam, Apr 25 (PTI) In continuance with the celebrations of Azadi-Ka-Amrit Mahotsav on completion of 75 years of Independence, the country is in the next quarter century of amrit kaal (golden age) to be the world leader by 2047, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Monday.

He was speaking at the Raj Bhavan here after inaugurating a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of the government-run and private universities in the State. The aim of the meet was to come up with ideas and action plan for 'India's Role in emerging New World Order' and 'India to be the World Leader by 2047.'

The Governor exhorted the Vice-Chancellors that within existing constraints and limitations in the educational set-up there is ample space for innovation to transform the higher education in ways to meet the aspirations and expectations of the students to dream big and do big in life and career.

He expressed hope the ideas and action plans that would emerge from two days of deliberations would be valuable inputs for a policy for the governments, both State and Central. Hence, the conference is historic as the Vice-Chancellors, who are thought leaders of the country, would deliberate and come up with ideas and innovative plans for resurgence of the educational system, which would make youths more confident and productive to compete and conquer the world, Ravi said. Under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is emerging as an united, glorious self-reliant nation with the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas - all inclusive growth in which every citizen is an active participant of the growth story and also the rightful recipients of its benefits. It's a mass movement, he said. Recalling the initiatives of the Central government to provide needs of healthy citizenship viz - food, shelter, health, education, access to potable water and electricity to every citizen, Ravi said the paradigm of development and growth of the nation has undergone fundamental change in 2014 with the new national leadership. UGC chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar, in his special address, said the UGC has been formulating various measures to transform the higher education sector and make them more effective and efficient in making the youths, particularly from the rural areas and poor families, build a strong and progressive India. "It's our prime duty and responsibility to provide access to technologies available for these students in gaining more knowledge and skills for their career that would lead to betterment of society and the country," he said. He advised the Vice-Chancellors to make the students effective learners, problem-solvers and leaders with aspirations for success. He said 70 per cent of the students in the country study arts, science and commerce and find difficulty in getting jobs; this needs to be looked into and addressed by the academic society. The National Educational Policy is a roadmap and visionary and a constructive document with actionable points for transforming the educational system to be in tune with the expectations and aspirations of students and also need of the country, Jagadesh Kumar said UGC is coming up with a National Digital University with a central hub-and-spokes model with universities across the country and the world to give students a deep, dynamic and progressive learning with internships, online education, experiencial learning with multi-entry programme and multi-exit programme, he said adding that UGC is ready to give approval for any new innovative and constructive programmes proposed by the universities.

