New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday made the declaration through a statement, and further announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on the day throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

Earlier, the ministry had announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis.

As per the ministry, two days' state mourning were observed on April 22 and April 23, and one day's state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday after prolonged illness. He was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

This comes a day after Pope Francis made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday, greeting a crowd of more than 35,000 in St. Peter's Square since recovering from a severe case of double pneumonia.

The Vatican has also released images of Pope Francis in an open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand. The pictures were taken in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis's residence at the Vatican.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the funeral service. At the end of the funeral, Cardinal Re will deliver the final commendation--a concluding prayer in which the Pope will be formally entrusted to God--and the body will be moved to St. Mary Major for burial. (ANI)

