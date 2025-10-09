Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the partnership between India and UK is driven by "trustworthiness, talent, and technology".

Following high-level talks with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai today, PM Modi stressed that India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy.

"India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy. Our partnership is trustworthy, talent- and technology-driven," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press conference with Starmer.

The Prime Minister asserted that under the leadership of Starmer, the UK and India have witnessed significant progress.

He also recalled the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed between the two countries during his visit to London in July this year.

"Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this, during my visit to UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press conference with PM Starmer.

The Prime Minister noted that with the CETA agreement, the import costs between the two countries will decrease, and new employment opportunities will be generated for young people. He said that the trade between UK and India will also increase which will boost India's industries and consumers

"With this Agreement, (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement), the import cost between the two countries will come down, new employment opportunities will be generated for the youth, trade will increase and this will benefit our industries and consumers. Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the Agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that nine universities from the UK will open campuses in India. The PM also shared that the Gurugram campus of Southampton University has already opened, and the first students have enrolled.

PM Modi further said "India and UK are natural partners. Mutual trust in values like democracy, freedom and rule of law lies in the foundation of our relations. In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and UK has been an important base for global stability and economic progress. In the meeting today, we discused Indo-Pacific, peace and stability in West Asia and Ukraine conflict. On the issues of Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts for peace through dialogue and diplomacy. In Indo-Pacific region, we are committed to increasing maritime security."

Besides education, the UK will help train Indian Air Force flying instructors, PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted the agreement on cooperation in military training between both countries, asserting that Indian Air Force Flying Instructors will serve as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force under the agreement.

"We have signed an agreement on cooperation in military training. Under this agreement, Indian Air Force Flying Instructors will serve as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force," PM Modi said.

He also announced plans to set up an Industry Guild and Supply Chain Observatory to collaborate on critical minerals. The observatory will have a satellite campus at the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Earlier today, PM Modi and PM Starmer held a delegation-level meeting in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Starmer held a series of wide-ranging interactions in Mumbai. He met with business leaders and described the India-UK trade partnership as "really important".

Speaking at an interaction with industry representatives, he said, "This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India."

He noted that his visit marks the "return leg" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the UK earlier this year. (ANI)

