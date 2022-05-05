New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) India and the UK on Thursday exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth.

The deliberations took place as part of the India-UK Commonwealth Dialogue at the Director General (DG) level here, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, 6 Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) Division along with other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the UK delegation was led by Jo Lomas, UK Commonwealth Envoy, and officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the British High Commission in Delhi.

Both sides exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth, the MEA said.

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

They also discussed arrangements and outcome documents to be adopted during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, in the week beginning June 20, 2022, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)