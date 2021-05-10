New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) India and the US on Monday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector including supply of raw materials to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cooperation between the two countries in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic figured in discussions between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Daniel B Smith, the Charge D'Affaires of the US Embassy in India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the foreign secretary conveyed to Smith India's appreciation for the assistance provided by the US in dealing with the current wave of the pandemic.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed new US Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Daniel B Smith @USAmbIndia. Conveyed appreciation for USA's solidarity and assistance in dealing with the current COVID pandemic situation," Bagchi tweeted.

"Agreed to work together in enhancing vaccines and essential pharma cooperation, including raw materials supply. Look forward to maintaining upward trajectory of our strategic partnership," he said.

The US has already sent a large amount of medical supplies to help India deal with a severe second wave of the pandemic.

"Pleasure to meet FS @harshvshringla and to discuss important US-India efforts to combat the pandemic," Smith said in a tweet.

Last week, the US said components of vaccines it supplied to India will enable it to manufacture 20 million doses of the Covishield vaccines.

As India continued to reel under a record-breaking wave of coronavirus infections, several countries around the world have sent medical aid to the country.

Providing raw materials for production of coronavirus vaccines was a major component of the Biden administration's announcement on medical aid to India.

In a major move, the Biden administration last week came out in support of a proposal by India and South Africa to waive patent for COVID-19 vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)