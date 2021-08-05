New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Brunei Darussalam's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof as the special envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar and asserted that it will continue to support the restoration of the democratic process in that country.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appointed Yusof as the special envoy to Myanmar on Wednesday.

Also Read | AP SSC Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM, Students Can Check Class 10 Scores Online at bse.ap.gov.in.

Asked about the development, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India welcomes the appointment of Yusof.

"As Myanmar's close neighbour, India will continue to support the restoration of the democratic process in that country," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Mumbai: All Bombay High Court Judges, Families, Staff Inoculated by BMC.

Asked about the extradition of fugitive business tycoons Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, Bagchi said he does not have any particular update on the matter and added that "we continue to monitor all these cases".

"Our resolve to get these people back to India to face justice remains as strong as ever," he said.

Asked about certain social media posts and articles in the Maldivian media targeting Indian diplomats, the MEA spokesperson said the foreign ministry of the Maldives and the Maldivian Democratic Party issued statements in this regard last month.

"Let me emphasise that our relations with the Maldives are cordial and multi-dimensional. Maldivian Foreign Minister (Abdulla Shahid) was in India in late July, prior to assuming his role as the president of the UN General Assembly. India remains committed to deepening its friendly relationship with the Maldives," he said.

On "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav", the government's initiative to mark 75 years of independence, Bagchi said as part of the celebrations, Indian embassies have been organising numerous events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)