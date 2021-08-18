New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday expressed hope that India will become a hub for automobile manufacturing in the next five years.

"Almost all reputed automobile brands are present in India. As we are working on technologies involving ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric and green hydrogen, I believe that India will become a hub for automobile manufacturing in next five years," said the minister.

Earlier, on August 13, the prime minister, while addressing the Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conference, said that "Be it ethanol, hydrogen fuel or electric mobility, with these priorities of the government, active participation of the industry is very important."

"In the midst of this change, it is equally important to protect our environment, our land, our resources and our raw material," he said. (ANI)

