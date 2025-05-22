New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Singh, who is part of a multi-nation parliamentary delegation, on Thursday said that India will not allow Pakistan to succeed in its alleged attempts to divide the country or give terrorism a "religious colour".

Vikramjit Singh is among the members of Delegation 7, which will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa as part of India's diplomatic outreach to present its stance on cross-border terrorism after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Bludgeons 17-Year-Old Boy to Death With Gas Cylinder After Catching Him in Compromising Position With Wife Following Night of Drinking in Gulabi Nagar; Arrested.

"It is an honour that I am also a part of this official delegation. The government, the Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar worked with foresight to send MPs, irrespective of their political ideology or party, to these important countries. Our neighbouring country tried to give it a religious colour. India is a secular country... It is very wrong to associate terrorists with any religion. Terrorists have no religion," Singh told ANI.

"They (terrorists) made a disgusting attempt to give it a religious colour by killing innocent people in Pahalgam by asking their religion... All minorities in India have equal rights and equal opportunities. We will never let them (Pakistan) succeed in their designs...," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Postmen Killed, 3 Russian Tourists Injured After Scorpio Driven by the Later Veers off National Highway and Overturns in Field.

The comments came in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7 in response to the "Barbaric|" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists from outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following this, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes along the Line of Control and border regions in Jammu and Kashmir. India responded with coordinated attacks targeting radar installations, communication hubs, and airfields across 11 Pakistani airbases.

On May 10, both countries announced an understanding to cease hostilities.

Meanwhile, another All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha and including Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MPs Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal and Pradan Baruah, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, reached Tokyo today.

This delegation will visit Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore as part of India's four-nation diplomatic effort to brief international partners on India's response to the terror attack and its broader campaign against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)