Visual from the Talent hunt and music festival at J-K's Baramulla (Photo/ANI)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Indian army conducted a talent hunt and music festival at Dangiwacha Rafiabad in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The musical event titled "Dangiwacha Talent Hunt and Music Festival" was organised from October 18 to October 27, 2021, by Rafiabad Army.

This Talent Hunt Show and Music Festival provided a platform to all the local youth showcasing immaculate cultural diaspora which now encourages more youth to come forward and showcase their talent to the entire nation.

Major General SS Slaria, GOC CIF (K) and Shikha Slaria graced the occasion as Chief Guests.

A total of 12 finalists were shortlisted from over a hundred contestants in varied categories of Singing, Dancing, Sufi Music, Instrument playing, Beat Boxing and Mimicry from Rafiabad, Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara and Handwara even from the remotest areas.

The female contestants also overwhelmingly took part and danced on famous Punjabi Songs which filled the stage with the synchronized symphony.

The main attraction of the programme were performances in singing, dancing, sufi music and Instrument playing, which generated a lot of excitement amongst those who attended, especially the children.

Their performance was judged by eminent singers of Kashmir Waqar Khan, Punjabi Singer Gurjazz and Shah Zafar.

Major General SS Slaria (GOC kilo force), said, "the message is to move ahead and be away from drugs. Get involved in studies, music and sports. The youth will showcase their talent outside. There were 100 participants. Out of them, the 12 participants performed. They all are winners. The youth has to revive the culture of music and dance here".

"I would like to thank the Indian army 32 RR. Since COVID-19, there is no exposure as students are not able to go to schools. The army has organized this competition here. I want to thank the army for giving a platform to the students," said Manzoor Ahmad, a local audience.

"I am grateful to all the army officers for conducting the event," said Tarunjot Kaur, a participant.

"This is a very good platform You can showcase your talent here be it dance or singing. I am grateful to the army for organizing this festival," said Jasika Kaur

"I am grateful to the Indian army for conducting this event. The object this to keep the youth away from drugs. We want to give a message to Kashmir's youth to come forward and showcase their talent and be away from harmful addictions like drugs," said Mohsin Ashraf, a participant. (ANI)

