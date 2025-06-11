Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 11 (ANI): An Indian Army contingent arrived at Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday to participate in a multinational military exercise, Khaan Quest.

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercise is scheduled to take place from June 14 to June 28, 2025. The exercise aims to bring together military forces from across the globe to enhance peacekeeping capabilities and foster international collaboration.

The Indian contingent, comprising 40 personnel, is primarily represented by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, along with members from other arms and services. Notably, the team includes one woman officer and two women soldiers, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to gender inclusivity.

The exercise marks the 22nd iteration of Khaan Quest, which began as a bilateral event between the United States and Mongolian Armed Forces in 2003 and evolved into a multinational peacekeeping exercise from 2006 onwards. The previous edition was held in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024.

The primary objective of Exercise Khaan Quest is to prepare the Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions in a multinational environment, enhancing interoperability and military readiness under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The training will emphasise high levels of physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills.

Participants will engage in practical exercises, including the establishment of static and mobile checkpoints, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter-improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation.

The exercise is expected to facilitate the exchange of best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for joint operations among participating nations. It will also promote interoperability, camaraderie, and a spirit of cooperation among the soldiers involved. The Indian Army's participation underscores its growing role in global peacekeeping efforts and its commitment to strengthening ties with international military forces. (ANI)

