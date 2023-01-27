(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Indian Army's Chinar Corps warriors on Friday morning conducted an emergency evacuation of a 19-year-old woman, who was lying unconscious at his relatives' house in Kurali village of Boniyar Tehsil in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Praveena Bano was taken from Kurali village to Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar.

Also Read | Pakistan Power Outage: Recent Countrywide Electricity Blackout Linked to Forex Woes.

"During the early morning hours of January 27, Indian Army's detachment at Paro, acted on a distress call from a resident of Sumwali village, seeking the evacuation of his 19-year-old daughter, who was lying unconscious at his relatives' house in Kurali village," said Indian Army in a statement.

The Soldiers of Paro Detachment reacted swiftly and provided immediate medical aid.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

The detachment coordinated a vehicle for the evacuation of the young girl to Boniyar PHC.

The villagers expressed their appreciation to the Indian Army's Paro detachment and praised their supportive as well as a humane approach towards the public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)