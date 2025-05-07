New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Indian Army gave an "effective" response to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army, which used artillery guns to target areas across the Line of Control (LoC), according to defence sources.

The qIndian Army responded very effectively to the ceasefire violations, where artillery guns were used by the Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army has suffered casualties in the strong Indian retaliation, defence sources told ANI on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation took place during the night of May 6-7, shortly after India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, three innocent civilians lost their lives after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, including artillery shelling, from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) opposite Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.

"During the night of 06-07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner," the Army said in an official statement. (ANI)

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the Media Centre, Press Information Bureau, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi.

Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," MoD noted. (ANI)

