Rajasthan [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian Army personnel performed Yoga in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army personnel performed Yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day. The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande also performed Yoga at Delhi Cantonment in the national capital.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed by Same-Sex Partner, ‘Tantrik’ on Pretext of Performing Ritual To Change Her Gender in Lakhimpur Kheri, Accused Arrested.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar performed Yoga on board INS Vikrant at Kochi in Kerala.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Also Read | Elon Musk Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I'm a Fan of Modi, Plan To Visit India Next Year, Says Tesla and SpaceX CEO (Watch Video).

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness. It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day through a resolution in 2014.

This year, the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites everyone and takes them in stride. Like every time, this time too, programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.

Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

"At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," said PM Narendra Modi via video message on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)