New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): In a landmark announcement on January 1, 2025 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', signalling a decisive shift towards a more agile, technologically advanced, and combat-ready Armed Forces, said a statement from the Indian Army.

This visionary declaration encompasses nine broad areas of focus aimed at transforming India's defence apparatus into a 21st-century powerhouse capable of executing multi-domain integrated operations. The Indian Army has swiftly aligned its transformative initiatives with this roadmap to chart its course towards a Future Ready Army.

The 'Year of Reforms' comes on the heels of the Indian Army's 'Year of Transformation' (2023) and 'Years of Technology Absorption' (2024 and 2025). However, acknowledging the long gestation period required for meaningful change, the Indian Army has already identified 2023 to 2032 as the 'Decade of Transformation'. The announcement of 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms' provides strategic direction and impetus to this long-term initiative.

The Army's comprehensive approach to reform is anchored across five key pillars: Jointness and Integration, Force Restructuring, Modernisation and Technology Infusion, Systems and Processes, and Human Resource Management.

Proactive steps are being taken to facilitate the seamless rollout of Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs). Initiatives such as joint doctrines, shared tactics, and cross-service staffing between the Army, Navy, and Air Force are fostering a synchronised approach to operations. The integration of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and inter-ministerial postings is further enhancing interoperability, creating an ecosystem of shared understanding, synchronized capability development, and operational efficiency.

New domains such as cyber, space, and artificial intelligence (AI) have opened unprecedented opportunities. The Indian Army is resolute in its focus on harnessing indigenous solutions in AI, machine learning, hypersonic technology, and robotics to bolster its capabilities. The creation of specialised units to leverage niche technologies and newer domains is under active consideration, with existing structures being revamped to facilitate combined arms operations in a multi-domain environment.

The Army is undertaking a thorough review of legacy practices and structures to enhance operational efficiency. Delayering organizational hierarchies, digitizing processes, and implementing in-house automated solutions are integral to this overhaul. Procurement procedures are being streamlined in coordination with stakeholders to ensure reduced timelines and greater alignment with the technology curve, enabling faster and more effective acquisition of critical assets.

Defence diplomacy remains a key facet of the reform agenda. Bilateral and multilateral engagements, defence expositions, and defence attache networks will be leveraged to showcase indigenous defence capabilities and promote the Indian defence industry on the global stage. This approach aims to position India as a key player in the international defence ecosystem.

Human resource management, a cornerstone of the Indian Army's strength, is receiving renewed focus. Policy reviews and initiatives are being undertaken to cultivate a motivated and proud workforce, deeply rooted in India's military heritage and traditions. Special emphasis is being placed on the induction of women, the Agnipath scheme, and veterans' welfare, ensuring a well-rounded approach to talent management.

The 'Year of Reforms' reinforces the Indian Army's commitment to evolving in step with global militaries. With reforms aimed at enhancing operational readiness, embracing technological advancements, and fostering jointness, the Indian Army stands resolute in its mission to transform into a future-ready force.

Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Indian Army remains a vital pillar in India's journey towards becoming a global leader. By adapting to the evolving dynamics of warfare and reinforcing its core strengths, the Indian Army is poised to play a pivotal role in securing the nation's future.

The journey of transformation continues, with 2025 marking a significant milestone in the Army's relentless pursuit of excellence. (ANI)

