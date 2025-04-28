Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Indian Army responded effectively to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (Loc) on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

According to officials, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

Also Read | Meta AI Chatbot Could Engage in Sex Talk With Users Including Kids on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Finds WSJ Report; Company Reacts.

More details awaited.

Earlier, the Indian Army responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 28, 2025: Reliance Industries, IREDA, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Tensions remain high along the LoC even as security forces intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

The Indian Army said its own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire.

"On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," the Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, Kulgam Police, in a coordinated operation with the Army and CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to an official release, during a routine checkpoint established at Matalhama Chowk Thokerpora, Qaimoh, two individuals were intercepted and subsequently arrested. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, and Mohd Ismail Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Thokerpora, Qaimoh.

Upon their search, security forces recovered two pistols, two pistol magazines, and 25 rounds of pistol ammunition from their possession.A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh, and an investigation has been launched to probe further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)