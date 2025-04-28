New Delhi, April 28: Stocks to buy or sell today, April 28, 2025, include major names like Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance), Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT), Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: Poonawalla), IREDA (NSE: IREDA) and RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), which are likely to remain in focus due to key corporate developments and earnings reports, reported CNBCTV18.

While on Monday, the top spot rests with the India-Pakistan conflict, investor confidence will also be determined by the Q4 results 2025, other key announcements by the companies. In addition, Indian equities will also react to the management commentary, geo-political events and development with respect to tariff war. Now, as we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, April 28. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Above 80,000, Nifty Surges Close to 24,300 on Positive Global Cues; IT Stocks Shine.

Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) reported a nearly 9% jump in consolidated revenue to INR 2.61 lakh crore in the January-March 2025 quarter, supported by robust growth in digital services and retail, offsetting weaker energy segment performance. Cash profit for FY25 stood at INR 1.46 lakh crore, again exceeding its capital investments for the second year in a row. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Red Ahead of RBI MPC Decisions As Donald Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs on Global Pharmaceutical Sector.

Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT) posted a stellar 210% year-on-year rise in net profit to INR 434.7 crore. Revenue grew by 17.1% to INR 2,356 crore, while EBITDA rose 18.2% to INR 329.3 crore. Improved operational efficiency pushed its EBITDA margin slightly higher to 14%.

Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: Poonawalla) disappointed investors with an 81.2% decline in net profit at ₹62.3 crore for Q4FY25, mainly due to one-time expenses and earlier provisioning. However, its net interest income rose 11.7% to INR 707.9 crore.

IREDA (NSE: IREDA) initiated an internal review of its exposure to Gensol Engineering amid allegations of falsified documents. The state-run lender filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) and has classified Gensol’s account as “under stress” though not yet an NPA.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK) reported a sharp 80% fall in net profit to INR 68.7 crore despite an increase in other income. Other income rose to INR 1,000 crore compared to INR 875 crore in the previous quarter.

Investors are advised to track these stocks closely for potential buying or selling opportunities based on fresh cues and market sentiment.

