New Delhi, September 11: The Indian Army successfully conducted Exercise Siyom Prahar from September 8 to 10, a major field training exercise aimed at validating the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations. Conducted under realistic battlefield conditions, the exercise represented a significant advancement in operational preparedness by effectively integrating drones across both tactical and operational dimensions.

According to the release, the scope of employment encompassed continuous surveillance and battlefield reconnaissance, as well as target acquisition and precision strikes. This development highlights the transformative role of unmanned aerial vehicles in enhancing combat effectiveness. The central focus of the exercise was the development and validation of new Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) suited for future battlefields. These included innovative methods for integrating drone inputs with conventional firepower, refining joint targeting processes and ensuring rapid decision-making in fluid combat scenarios. Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 292 Soldiers in Pakistan War? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

The exercise also highlighted the importance of adaptability and synergy between traditional combat arms and emerging technological enablers. Through Exercise Siyom Prahar, the Indian Army reaffirmed its enduring commitment to remain at the forefront of military innovation. By blending cutting-edge technologies such as unmanned aerial systems with proven warfighting skills, the Army continues to ensure that it is prepared to meet evolving challenges across the spectrum of conflict. Avalanche Hits Indian Army Camp in Siachen Glacier, 3 Soldiers Including 2 Agniveers Killed.

The outcomes of the exercise provide valuable lessons for operational integration, force multipliers and future employment concepts, as stated in the release. Exercise Siyom Prahar showcased the Army's resolve to harness technology as a decisive factor in securing operational superiority, thereby enhancing overall combat readiness and ensuring it remains future-ready and combat capable.

