West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Army is all set to host a Grand Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at Tenga Valley Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate the valour, dedication, and sacrifices of Veterans and Veer Naris from Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, Kameng, and Itanagar, as per a release.

The event will be graced by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lieutenant General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, as the Chief Guest.

Joining him will be Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Major General KS Grewal, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Ball of Fire Division, alongside senior military officers, civil dignitaries, and representatives from State Government, welfare organisations, and resettlement agencies.

The rally will offer practical support through dedicated help desks, where the Army and State Government will assist with pensions, healthcare, and resettlement queries. A fully equipped medical camp will provide free health check-ups and consultations.

Veterans and their families will be able to explore opportunities at stalls hosted by organisations such as the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO), Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and the Arunachal Pradesh Resettlement Department.

Adding to the occasion, students will perform cultural programmes to express gratitude and honour the Veterans.

This Rally reflects the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to the welfare of its veterans and their families, strengthening the enduring bond with its former soldiers and reaffirming its dedication to their well-being.

