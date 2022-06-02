Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): After the Indian boxer, Nikhat Zareen made her way into the record books by clinching a gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Turkey, Jameel Ahmed, Nikhat's father hailed the state government for providing financial assistance as well as a plot to the boxer.

Titling the occasion the happiest day of their lives, Ahmed thanked the Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for his gesture.

" I am feeling very happy that our Telangana CM KCR sir has announced two crores rupees cash prize and a plot for residence. I Thank KCR sir," Jameel Ahmed told ANI.

Apart from cash prize, the government has also allotted residential plots to Nikhath at Banjara Hills/Jubilee Hills.

He also highlighted that the state government back in 2014 had allocated 50 thousand rupees to Nikhat, which served as a turning point for the pugilist.

"Rupees 50 thousand for Nikhat was a turning point for Nikhat in 2014. Today is another turning point for us. We were staying in a rented house 2 crores and a plot for residence has made us happier than ever," he added.

He also appealed to the parents to let their children play and bring laurels to the country.

"I appeal to people that come forward and make your children play sports and bring name to Telangana and India. I hope KCR sir will continue to support us and I thanks from the bottom of my heart," concluded Ahmed.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs 2 crore cash reward to the recently-crowned world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006). It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018. (ANI)

