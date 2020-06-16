Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Indian, Chinese Troops Disengage at Galwan Area in Ladakh After Violent Face-Off: Indian Army

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 11:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Indian, Chinese Troops Disengage at Galwan Area in Ladakh After Violent Face-Off: Indian Army
Indian & Chinese Troops | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 16: Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said on Tuesday. The Army also confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain. Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement said.

The Army had said earlier in the day that an officer and two soldiers had been killed in the stand-off. Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Indian intercepts have revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley, sources confirmed to ANI. The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two review meetings over developments in Eastern Ladakh during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Chinese Army Galwan India China Standoff Indian Army Ladakh
You might also like
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports
News

India-China Violent Face-Off in Ladakh: At Least 20 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Action in Galwan Valley, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side, Say Reports
India-China Face-Off: PM Narendra Modi Meets HM Amit Shah Day After Killing of 3 Indian Army Personnel
News

India-China Face-Off: PM Narendra Modi Meets HM Amit Shah Day After Killing of 3 Indian Army Personnel
India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
News

India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'
News

India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement