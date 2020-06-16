Indian, Chinese Troops Disengage at Galwan Area in Ladakh After Violent Face-Off: Indian Army

New Delhi, June 16: Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said on Tuesday. The Army also confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain. Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement said.

The Army had said earlier in the day that an officer and two soldiers had been killed in the stand-off. Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Indian intercepts have revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley, sources confirmed to ANI. The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two review meetings over developments in Eastern Ladakh during the day.

