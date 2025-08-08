New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for students to "spend one day as a scientist", the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) organized a nationwide open day titled S.H.I.N.E. - Science, Health and Innovation for Nextgen Explorers across its institutes and DHR- Model Rural Health Research Units (MRHRUs) on August 7-8.

The event welcomed 13,150 students in grades 9-12, drawing participants from over 300 schools across 39 districts in 16 states and union territories to various ICMR institutes. The initiative aimed to introduce students to the field of health and biomedical research, highlight ICMR's contributions to improving the nation's health, and motivate young learners to pursue careers in science and public health, supporting India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, DHR & Director General, ICMR stated, "This is a unique initiative of ICMR to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation and inspire the next generation of health researchers."

He emphasised the importance of scientific temper, innovation, and youth engagement in shaping the future of Indian research and healthcare. "Today is not just a visit, it's an invitation to step into the shoes of a scientist," Dr Bahl said while addressing the students. "We want you to observe, question, and experience firsthand the spirit of scientific inquiry. Engage with our scientists, explore the labs, and witness the strides India has made in medical and health research. This is how we shape a Viksit Bharat -- through curiosity, evidence, and ambition," he added.

The programme included a range of interactive activities such as guided laboratory tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations, and live demonstrations of ongoing scientific work. The students also had the opportunity to interact with ICMR scientists, gaining insights into their research journeys, areas of expertise, and everyday work in public health. To make the experience more engaging, a mascot named Dr. Curio was introduced as a friendly and relatable guide for the students throughout the day.

In addition, students viewed four specially curated short films highlighting ICMR's key initiatives: the development of Covaxin-India's indigenous Vaccine, the iDRONE initiative for innovative healthcare delivery, India's TB elimination efforts, and Vishanu Yudh Abhyas - a nationwide mock drill to assess future pandemic preparedness.

Notably, the 8th of August also marked the 104th birth anniversary of Dr. Vulimiri Ramalingaswami, a distinguished Indian medical scientist, pathologist, medical writer, and Director General of ICMR. His legacy continues to inspire generations of researchers and adds significance to the occasion.

Through the S.H.I.N.E. initiative, ICMR reaffirmed its commitment to fostering scientific curiosity among young learners and promoting awareness of the vital role of research in advancing public health. (ANI)

