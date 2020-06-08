India News | Indian Navy Begins Operation to Evacuate Indians from Iran

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI) As part of operations to bring back citizens stranded overseas, the Indian Navy has deployed its warship INS Shardul to evacuate Indians from Iran on Monday to bring them back to Gujarat.

"The Indian Naval Ship Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens on from the port of Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran, to Porbandar, Gujarat. The Indian Mission in Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing a list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening," the Indian Navy said.

The Navy said that COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard INS Shardul and the ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks and other lifesaving gear.

In addition to the authorised medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is also being carried onboard.

The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities whilst undertaking the sea-passage to Porbandar. Special isolation compartments have also been earmarked for any contingencies.

In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 including asymptomatic carriers, stringent protocols are being stipulated during the passage.

After disembarkation at Porbandar, the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of State authorities

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian citizens commencing 8 May this year and Indian Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin. (ANI)

