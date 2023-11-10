Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Indian Navy Sailing Championship (INSC) 2023 concluded at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Center (INWTC), Mumbai on Thursday.

The event was held under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), based at Naval Headquarters from November 5-9.

The event is an inter-command championship. This edition witnessed participation from more than 100 personnel from all three naval commands, comprising officers, sailors (including agniveers), and cadets.

The Defence Ministry said that the championship was conducted in five different classes of boats, namely ILCA 7 for men, ILCA 6 for women, BicNova Wind surfboards, Laser Bahia (team racing), and J-24 (match racing) class boats. A total of 37 races were conducted over a span of four days in three different formats of racing.

On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, DGNP (Mumbai), presented medals to the winners during the closing ceremony held on November 9.

"He complimented the naval yachtspersons for setting high standards and displaying excellent sailing skills in the challenging conditions at sea," the ministry said.

The Overall Championship Trophy was awarded to the Western Naval Command, whereas the Southern Naval Command and Eastern Naval Command teams stood as runners-up and second runners-up, respectively.

INSA conducts INSC annually to scout talent and encourage participation by budding naval personnel in the sport of sailing. (ANI)

