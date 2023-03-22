New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Indian Navy in association with Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) is undertaking a maritime awareness coastal motor car expedition "Sam No Varunah" covering the entire Indian coastline, a statement from the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

The expedition will celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', and also create awareness drives along the route about various career opportunities that the navy offers including the Agnipath Scheme. The drive aims to instil a sense of adventure and motivate the young generation to join the Indian Navy.

"Surrounded by seas from the three sides, India has a vast coastline of approximately 7,500 Km, which is more than the length of land borders we share with China and Pakistan combined.

"To awaken the maritime nation and encourage sea consciousness, the Indian Navy in association with Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) is undertaking a maritime awareness coastal motor car expedition, 'Sam No Varunah' covering the entire Indian coastline in March 2023," the Indian Navy said.

The expedition, planned over 25 days, will cover around 7,500 Km, passing through all coastal states. Automobile manufacturer Mahindra Auto will be providing a fleet of 12 vehicles for the rally, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as fuel partner, and Mastercard India as another sponsor.

The journey will also focus on women in the Indian Navy with interactions with naval veterans and "Veer Naris" en route. Spreading awareness about India's rich maritime heritage and revival of maritime history by covering various ports, forts, lighthouses, heritage villages, and beaches is also one of its focuses.

The expedition will start from INS Netaji Subhas in Kolkata on March 23, and terminate at Lakhpat, Gujarat on April 19.

On March 28, the rally will arrive at INS Chilka, and attend the passing ceremony of the first batch of Agniveers of Indian Navy.

The navy will also hold outreach activities at various old age homes, orphanages, and schools for special children. Cleaning of beaches en route and spreading environmental awareness will also be a part of the programme.

