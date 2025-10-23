New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The second edition of the Indian Navy's biannual Commanders' Conference 2025 commenced on Thursday with the Opening Address by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS).

In his address, the CNS commended the collective dedication, professionalism, and sustained commitment of Team Navy in ensuring operational excellence and combat readiness as displayed during Operation Sindoor, terming it a source of pride for the nation.

Also Read | Deoria Shocker: Man Catches Gay Partner Raping His 6-Year-Old Daughter in UP, Stabs Him in Genitals.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), also addressed the Naval Commanders on Day 1 of the conference. He lauded the Navy's dominant role in tackling challenges across the Indian Ocean Region and emphasised the importance of synergy, joint planning, and integrated execution of operations.

Highlighting the prevailing geostrategic environment, the CNS underscored the Navy's role in safeguarding national maritime interests through enhanced preparedness, adaptability, and proactive regional engagement.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl 'Raped' at Premises of State-Run SSKM Medical College, Accused Arrested.

Reaffirming the Indian Navy's status as a combat-ready force, the CNS praised the conduct of multiple successful operational deployments and joint missions. He also noted significant capability accretions and procurements that have strengthened the Navy's operational potential.

Emphasising the Navy's position as a Credible Force and a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, the CNS highlighted initiatives such as the deployment of IOS Sagar and the conduct of AIKEYME, under the overarching vision of MAHASAGAR.

As a Cohesive Force, the CNS appreciated ongoing efforts towards workforce induction, improved accommodation, enhanced physical fitness, and overall well-being of personnel. He also emphasised strides in technology induction, the success of iDEX initiatives, and the continued drive towards a fully Atmanirbhar Navy by 2047, reinforcing the vision of a Future Ready force.

The CNS reiterated focus on seven key areas- warfighting and combat efficiency, force levels and capacity development, fleet maintenance and operational logistics, innovation and integration of new technologies, balanced workforce development, operational and organisational agility, and synergy with national agencies and stakeholders.

He also provided guidance on sustaining momentum in these priority areas to strengthen the Navy's overall capability and readiness to safeguard India's maritime interests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)