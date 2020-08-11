Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Passing out parade of 83 women sub-inspector cadets (Batch No. 9A) belonging to different Zonal Railways was held at Railway Protection Force (RPF) Training Centre, Moula-Ali on August 10.

During this colorful parade Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway was the chief guest.

Gajanan Mallya, general manager, South Central Railway gave away medals to Chanchal Sekhawat, who was adjudged 'Best Cadet' and 'Best in Indoor and Smriti Biswas, who was adjudged as 'Best in Outdoor'.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway advised the women Sub-Inspectors to work with devotion and discharge the duties for security of Railway property and railway passengers.

Special focus shall be given to take care of vulnerable sections of society, women and children as trafficking of women and children is on the increase.

He also wished the young cadets a bright future and also congratulated the women SI Cadets for their outstanding performance and wished that they will perform their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion.

These Sub-Inspector Cadets have been rigorously trained for nine months in indoor and outdoor subjects to face the upcoming challenges in Railways and after passing the final exam, today they have participated in this colorful extraordinary parade and after taking pledge, they have become Member of Railway Protection Force.

Parade was organised maintaining social distance and observing all the formalities related to COVID-19. (ANI)

