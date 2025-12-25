New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian Railways has sanctioned a major infrastructure project worth Rs 431.76 crore for rebuilding Bridge No. 57, a vital rail bridge on the Howrah-Kharagpur section under South Eastern Railway (SER).

According to an official press release, the project includes rebuilding the bridge substructure on a diverted alignment along with the construction of a new viaduct.

It also covers the development of a new Kolaghat Railway Station, comprehensive platform works, and upgraded passenger amenities between Deulti and Kolaghat stations in the Kharagpur Division. Bridge No. 57 has been supporting rail operations in this section for over six decades on well-established foundations.

The press release mentioned that the sanctioned rebuilding will introduce a modern and robust structure designed to enhance durability and reduce age-related material deterioration. The upgraded design will strengthen safety margins and ensure long-term service reliability.

It also aimed at meeting present and future operational requirements. With increasing axle loads, higher traffic volumes, and train speeds of up to 130 kmph, the new bridge will be engineered to efficiently handle a higher gross tonnage of 57 GMT. The modern structure, aligned with current engineering standards, will improve structural resilience and operational performance while matching parallel line infrastructure in the section.

Keeping future needs in view, the sanctioned works also include provisions for a 4th railway line. Considering space availability, economy, and technical parameters, a combined substructure capable of accommodating both the Up line and the future 4th line has been planned.

The sanctioned project will significantly enhance safety, connectivity, capacity, and operational efficiency on this busy rail corridor. (ANI)

